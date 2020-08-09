29-year-old Jacksonville woman facing aggravated chlid abuse charges

JSO was called out to Wolfson Children's Hospital on Prudential Drive where they met a caseworker with the Department of Children and Families.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Twenty-nine-year-old Breanna Lorine Hughes is facing child abuse charges after police were called out to the hospital last Friday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported.

JSO was called out to Wolfson Children's Hospital on Prudential Drive where they met a caseworker with the Department of Children and Families. The caseworker told police what happened and then showed them the child's reported injuries.

The incident and the injuries are unreportable because JSO's arrest document is heavily redacted.

Police then went to the home address of the suspects with the caseworker. Both suspects, including Hughes, was arrested and booked without incident.