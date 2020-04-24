A 29-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly battering a pregnant woman, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Earlier on April 16, JSO released Jerrick Wright's photo, explaining how a warrant was issued for his arrest regarding the incident.

Wright was then arrested a week later and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated battery upon a pregnant woman, domestic battery and two counts of driving while having his license suspended.

No other information was released at this time.

