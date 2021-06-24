26-year-old Daytona Beach officer shot in head, $100K reward for suspect information

Officials said Officer Jason Raynor was approaching a suspicious vehicle on Kingston Avenue when he was shot by the suspect, who then took off.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 26-year-old police officer has been wounded in a shooting near the area of Kingston Avenue in Daytona Beach, officials told WESH 2 News.

Officials said Officer Jason Raynor was approaching a suspicious vehicle on Kingston Avenue when he was shot by the suspect, who then took off.

Raynor, who was shot in the head, was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center.

Officials say Raynor is out of surgery and in critical condition and has shown some improvement.

The 26-year-old officer has been with the department for three years.

"This officer is 26 years old. 26 years old. Behind me (in the hospital). Fighting for his life. Most of us are just starting to live at 26 years old," Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said. "This particular cop, knowing him, if he were to pull through this, this cop would do everything in his power to get back on the job and continue serving the community. He would do so with zero hatred or malice in his heart."

Inside the complex where the shooting happened, authorities found three ballistic vests, multiple high capacity magazines, a firearm, a rifle, a semi-automatic handgun and boxes of rifle rounds.

The search continues for the suspect, believed to be Othal Wallace, 29. A $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. The suspect vehicle is described to be a gray 2016 Honda HRV bearing CA tag 7TNX532.

The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous, authorities said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Blue Alert for Wallace.

Sections of I-95 and I-4 were shut down due to the search for the suspect but has since been reopened, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A lockdown in Volusia County has been expanded.