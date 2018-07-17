Matthew Washkewicz, 56, has been arrested in St. Johns County and charged with video voyeurism by a person over 24 against a child younger than 16 and two counts of tampering with evidence after he allegedly recorded a young girl while she was changing and destroyed his phone and laptop when authorities arrived.

On Friday, July 20, Washkewicz was charged with 26 charges of child pornography and booked with a $150,000 bond.

According to the St. Johns County arrest report, Washkewicz, a background checker with the United States Office of Personnel Management, a federal agency, took the victim and her brother to the beach. The report states that Washkewicz is a family friend of the victim's.

While at the beach, according to the witness, Washkewicz told the victim that she needed to use lotion sunscreen on her legs instead of the spray she was using and then applied the lotion for her. When they returned to Washkewicz's home, he went into his bathroom to allegedly get his dog. While he was in there it appears he set up his cell phone in a plant to record.

While the victim was changing out of her bathing suit and was nude, she saw the cell phone and saw that it was recording. She stopped the recording and deleted the video. She reported the incident to her mother who called the authorities.

When the authorities arrived at Washkewicz's residence he was seen looking through the window and was able to see the sheriff's office vehicles. The report states that there was a long delay before authorities broke down the door.

In the back of the toilet tank, they found smashed pieces of a cell phone match the description of the one the victim said he used to record her and a laptop hard drive here submerged and ruined in the toilet tank water.

© 2018 WTLV