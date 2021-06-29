254 witnesses identified in Aiden Fucci murder case

Fucci's then-girlfriend and parents are among those identified by prosecutors as potential witnesses in his first-degree murder case.

ST JOHNS, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous related report.)

Prosecutors have identified 254 potential witnesses in the first-degree murder case against Aiden Fucci.

Fucci, 14, is accused of stabbing Durbin Crossing neighbor and Patriot Oaks Academy classmate 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey to death on Mother's Day. He is being charged as an adult and has pleaded not guilty.

The newly released witness list includes teachers and counselors at Patriot Oaks Elementary, where both teens attended school, as well as Fucci’s parents, friends and then-girlfriend.

The witness list comes days after the release of an extensive evidence list that includes police interviews with Fucci's parents, Snapchat videos and surveillance records from inside his home.