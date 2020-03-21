A 25-year-old was arrested in connection to the death of a man who was shot while riding his bike on Jacksonville's eastside on Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Randolph Kenneth Ashley reportedly fired shots while in a silver vehicle, striking the victim while he was on his bicycle around 7:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Oakley Street.

The victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds, was identified to be in his 40s. He died at the scene, police say.

Witnesses told police about the reported gunshots and silver vehicle. An investigation led them to the arrest of Ashley.

Ashley was charged with murder and evidence tampering. He held in the Pre-Trial Detention facility.