23-year-old man identified as victim in fatal Glynn County shooting, police say

Michael Allen Propes of Waycross was killed during the shooting on Blythe Island Drive Monday night.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A 23-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a deadly shooting in Glynn County late Monday night.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, Michael Allen Propes of Waycross was killed during the shooting on Blythe Island Drive.

Police say the shooting happened shortly before midnight in the 1400 block of Blythe Island Drive. When officers arrived on scene they discovered Propes' body.

During the investigation, officers were able to take two individuals into custody.

It was later determined one of the individuals who was in custody was responsible for the death of the victim, police say.

Ricky Darrell Morrow, 57, has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.