22-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder over February fatal shooting in Goodby's Creek neighborhood

Police say Michael McPherson shot and killed a woman in the 4200 block of San Servera Drive South back in February.

Months after a woman was shot to death in a Goodby's Creek neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it made an arrest.

Michael McPherson, 22, was arrested in Monroe County over the weekend on unrelated charges. On Saturday, Aug. 8, he was transported to Jacksonville.

Police say in February, McPherson shot and killed 45-year-old Stacey McPherson-Dillion in the 4200 block of San Servera Drive South. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Police say she died from at least one gunshot wound.

Police didn't say how the two were related.