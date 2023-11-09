22-year-old charged in Hawthorne murder after six month long investigation

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced murder and arson charges against Mathew Temael, 22, who is already in jail on previous charges related to the case.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced charges against a man in connection with a six month long murder investigation Monday.

22-year-old Mathew Temael is facing first-degree murder charges in connection to the death of Louis Stackhouse in March 2023, according to Sheriff Gator Deloach.

Deputies responded to a home on Cottonwood Drive in Hawthorne on March 5 in reference to a fire.

When crews arrived, they found Stackhouse's body inside. A medical examiner ruled his death a homicide after an autopsy.

Neighbors told deputies Stackhouse's car was missing from the garage. A few days later, it was seen in Tampa. Authorities said when they attempted a traffic stop with the vehicle, the driver took off.

After a short chase, authorities were able to stop the car and identified Temael as the driver. Him and an unidentified woman who was also in the car were arrested and taken to Putnam County Jail.

Tamael has been in jail since April on burglary and vehicle theft charges and was notified about additional murder and arson charges Monday. He has no bond. The woman arrested at the scene is not charged in Stackhouse's murder.

Deloach said Stackhouse was a reported sex offender but Temael was not a victim of his.

"While I do not condone Mr. Stackhouse's prior crimes, I cannot allow murderers to roam free. Mr. Stackhouse's family and friends deserve closure and justice, and I am proud of my detectives of this incredible effort to give his family some peace of mind," said Deloach.