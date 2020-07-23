Man injured during reported shooting near Grand Park area

The man was taken by JFRD to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was taken to a Jacksonville hospital after a reported shooting near the city's Grand Park neighborhood Thursday morning.

At 2 a.m., officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 2100 block of West 12th Street in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they found an injured man in his 40s.

Detectives were notified and responded to the scene. At this time, police do not have any suspect information.



Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.