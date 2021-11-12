21-year-old woman arrested in deadly shooting investigation

According to JSO, Raechelle Mo'na Jackson, 21, is charged with manslaughter for her role in the shooting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a 21-year-old woman who is accused in the shooting death of a man last week.

On Dec. 10, JSO responded to a shooting call in the 5600 block of Bennington Drive. According to JSO, when officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

At that time, homicide and crime scene investigators began an investigation into the deadly shooting.

According to JSO, several people were detained and interviewed about the incident. It was later determined the shooting happened while the Jackson and the victim were mishandling firearms.