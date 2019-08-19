ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — A drive-by shooting occurred early this morning at an Atlantic Beach home. Donnell Demps Jr. was sleeping upstairs in the same room as his 1-year-old son when gunfire erupted at about 3 or 4 AM Monday morning. His father, Donnell Demps Sr. told us he heard about seven gunshots, then his son ran into the room saying he’d been hit.

Donnell Sr. immediately ran outside to see if he could see anything. The only thing he did see was the bullet holes from shots fired at their car and both floors of their home. Though the family has no idea why they were targeted, Donnell Sr. said, “It could have ended bad. The bad thing is his son was in the room. That’s what’s eating me up inside, eating me up right now, just eating me up.”

Donnell Jr. was taken to the hospital where he is recovering from a knee injury. Donnell Sr. told us from the round of gunfire, he thinks just a bullet might have just grazed his son’s knee. He’s expected to be ok.

Seven people, including two children, were in the Atlantic Beach home at the time of the drive-by shooting.

Atlantic Beach Police Department is continuing to investigate.