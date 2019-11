JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 21-year-old was charged with murder on Friday after a person was found dead in Northwest Jacksonville back in March.

Antonious L. Burney was arrested in connection to a dead body found in the area of the 4000 block of Cleveland Road on March 29.

Upon investigating, the Medical Examiner and JSO determined the person was murdered. Investigators determined Burney was a suspect in the case.

At this time, no other information was released.