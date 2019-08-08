A Jacksonville church associate pastor was arrested Tuesday in Baltimore after a woman recently came forward saying she was repeatedly sexually abused in 2007 when she was a student at a Baptist church school in Dundalk, Md., according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Cameron Shane Giovanelli, 42, of Pebblewood Lane in Orange Park turned himself in on a warrant for sexual abuse of a minor that also included charges of perverted practice and a fourth-degree sexual offense. He was released the same day on his own recognizance and is due back in a Baltimore courtroom on Aug. 30, court records show.

Giovanelli’s accuser said the abuse occurred when she was a 17-year-old senior at the Calvary Baptist Church high school east of Baltimore as well as his baby sitter, according to the arrest warrant. Upon learning of Giovanelli’s arrest, she stated on Twitter and Facebook that “the journey isn’t over but we just made a massive step.”

“I have cried. I have prayed. I have watched my character, integrity and my family be shredded for speaking up,” she wrote. “Today, God’s timing was revealed. Today, Cameron Giovanelli was arrested for sexually abusing me in high school.”

Giovanelli was the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church from 2004 to 2014, the Baltimore Sun said. He is currently listed as associate pastor at Immanuel Baptist Church at 12046 Normandy Blvd. in Jacksonville, according to his and the church’s website.

Giovanelli also announced this year his role in opening North Florida Baptist College in the fall of 2020. Giovanelli was previously listed on the college’s website as the school’s president, but his name has been stripped since.

The school, based in Jacksonville, lists Greg Neal as its chancellor. Neal was investigated by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in 2011 accused of secretly videotaping women while they undressed. The Sheriff’s Office was unable to prosecute because it occurred a decade earlier and was outside the statute of limitations.

Giovanelli could not be reached for comment, and Immanuel Baptist Church did not respond to email and telephone requests. Neither did anyone at Berean Publications, a Baptist book publisher where Giovanelli is listed as director. But Giovanelli’s Maryland defense attorney, Peter O’Neill, said his client “emphatically denies these allegations” and intends to “vigorously defend” himself in court.

“Any other comments will be made in a court of law and not in the newspapers,” O’Neill said.

“The abuse of the student began with unsolicited kissing and progressed, taking place nearly daily either within the school offices on church property or at other off-property locations,” according to the statement.

Police said they began their investigation in May 2018 when the victim reported the abuse to them. The completed case was presented to the state attorney, who decided to charge Giovanelli. An arrest warrant was served on Monday, and Giovanelli turned himself in the next day, police said.

The warrant states Giovanelli was 29 when contact with the victim occurred. In 2006 she said she got a “flirty” text message from him, then received a message saying he wanted to kiss her. She told investigators that on Jan. 3, 2007, Giovanelli pulled her out of his wife’s English class and “proceeded to teach her how to kiss” in an office. He began texting her more often, and their meetings progressed from touching to more intimate contact as he touched her under her clothing, the warrant said. Incidents also occurred at her grandparents’ home, one with them doing “everything but sex.”

The relationship ended when someone at the church confronted Giovanelli and the girl and said “This stops now,” to which he later thanked that person for “saving his life and saving his ministry,” the warrant said.

The claims against Giovanelli also were part of a Fort Worth Star-Telegram investigative series this year about sex-abuse allegations found in fundamental Baptist churches across the country. The story stated Giovanelli had denied the accusations last year in a now-deleted YouTube video, standing with his wife as he said that with “these false allegations, God has now brought us to Jacksonville,” the Star-Telegram reported.

Giovanelli denied the allegations in an also now-deleted June 2018 posting on his own website, according to the Star-Telegram, calling her “a liar and her day of dragging my name through the mud is done!”

