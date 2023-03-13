After 16 years, killer in brutal Orange Park murder escapes death penalty, gets life in prison

Michael R. Jackson was officially sentenced to life in prison Monday. He was granted a second trial and his death sentence was overturned.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sixteen years after Andrea Boyer's brutal rape and murder, her killer was sentenced to life in prison.

Michael R. Jackson was convicted for Boyer's 2007 murder once before, in 2010. At his first trial, he was sentenced to death.

Jackson's attorneys appealed that conviction -- it was ruled that a videotape of an interrogation by Clay County sheriff's detectives prejudiced the jury, and he was granted a new trial.

The trial began in February, almost exactly 13 years from his original trial. Despite days of graphic, emotional testimony, the jury ultimately decided not to recommend the death penalty in Jackson's case. They instead recommended life in prison.

A Clay County judge sentenced Jackson to life in prison Monday, following emotional victim-impact statements from people who knew and loved Boyer.