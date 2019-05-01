FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A 20-year-old Fernandina Beach High School graduate was arrested and charged with allegedly threatening a mass shooting at his former high school.

The Fernandina Beach Police Department says Wesley Zane Twiggs admitted to posting two separate threats on an anonymous chat site on December 30, stating, "My name is Wesley Twiggs and I am going to shoot up Fernandina Beach High School on January 15th. I will be on the news... so you better keep these messages if you want anyone to believe that this conversation took place."

Police say two different witnesses outside of Florida captured screenshots of the threats and reported them to the FBI Tipline.

Fernandina Beach Police released this statement:

"Based on the evidence gathered, a compelling pattern of escalating and concerning behavior, and his admission of guilt, Twiggs was charged with a second degree felony in accordance with Florida State Statute 836.10, (Written threats to kill, do bodily harm, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism)."

Twiggs was booked into the Nassau County Jail overnight and later released on a $25,000 bond.

Police did not find firearms, ammunition, nor evidence to indicate Twiggs had access to either. They also didn't find evidence to suggest Twiggs made actual plans to carry out his threats.