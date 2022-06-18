2-year-old rushed to hospital after Brunswick shooting, police searching for wanted suspect

After speaking to witnesses, police discovered 23-year-old Aaron Holland was at a home when he opened fire from inside the bathroom. The toddler was shot during the

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Brunswick Police Department is searching for a man after a 2-year-old child was shot on Friday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to to Southeast Georgia Health Systems in reference to a child being shot. Investigators determined the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Ellis Street.

After speaking to witnesses, police discovered 23-year-old Aaron Holland was at a home when he opened fire from inside the bathroom. The toddler was shot during the gunfire. There were multiple adults and children in the house at the time of the shooting, police said.

The 2-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Holland has outstanding felony warrants through the Glynn County Police Department, the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, and pending warrants through the Brunswick Police Department. Police say Holland is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Holland, do not approach and call the police immediately.