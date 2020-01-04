A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued out of Alachua County for a missing 2-year-old. Officials say he may be traveling with his father, who’s suspected of killing three people and injuring another in Georgia Tuesday night.

29-year-old Caesar Crockett allegedly shot and killed other family members of his son, King Crockett, according to WMAZ.

Caesar Crockett and the child were recently seen in the 7400 block of Newberry Road and I-75 in Alachua County according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE says the child, King Crockett, was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a blue superman logo, black shirt, and blue jogging pants with a white stripe on the side.

Caesar Crockett was last seen wearing a faded long sleeve t-shirt, black basketball shorts with three red and white stripes on the side.

FDLE is advising citizens to not approach them if spotted and to call the police.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the initial shooting incident happened Tuesday night on the 500-block of Moreland Avenue in Georgia.

Our Tegna News partner WMAZ reports that deputies got a call just before 9:30 p.m. Once they made it to the home, they found three people shot and killed and one woman with injuries.

Deputies say there was an argument between 29-year-old Caesar Crockett and his child’s mom, 30-year-old Jamila French.

During the argument, Crockett allegedly pulled out a gun and shot French’s mom, stepdad, and sister, killing them.

French was injured during the shooting.

Crockett is described as 6'1" tall and weighs between 180-200 pounds. He is wanted for three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping. Deputies say he has family in both Florida and California.

