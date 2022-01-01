2 women shot during Jacksonville home invasion Friday

Police say the home invasion was targeted.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two women were injured after they were shot during a home invasion Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to the shooting at about 9:30 p.m., JSO said. When they arrived, they found two females with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

First responders took the women to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Investigators say two male subjects shot the women during a home invasion. The home invations was targeted, according to JSO.

The robbery and crime scene units are investigating the shooting.