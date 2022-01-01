2 women shot during Jacksonville home invasion Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two women were injured after they were shot during a home invasion Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Officers responded to the shooting at about 9:30 p.m., JSO said. When they arrived, they found two females with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
First responders took the women to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Investigators say two male subjects shot the women during a home invasion. The home invations was targeted, according to JSO.
The robbery and crime scene units are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.