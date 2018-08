Two women are dead after a double shooting Wednesday night in a Woodstock neighborhood.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they were called out to the 2100 block of Placeda Street and found one of the women dead in the roadway. They said they also found another woman dead by a nearby vehicle.

#JSO is working two people shot in the 1000 block of Canal Street. #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 23, 2018

At this time, there is no suspect information and no other information was released at this time. Police are now investigating.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2018 WTLV