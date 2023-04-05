2 victims shot during attempted carjacking, drive themselves to Jacksonville hospital

A man and woman were both shot during the incident. They drove themselves to the hospital and will recover, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An adult male and an adult female were both shot during an attempted carjacking in the 7300 block of Vermillion Street Wednesday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Both victims were shot in the torso. They arrived to the hospital by car, with one of the victims driving.

Police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

The victims were sitting in their car when a man dressed in all black approached the vehicle, attempted to steal it and then fired into the vehicle, police said.