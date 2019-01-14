MACCLENNY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is searching for two armed robbery suspects believed to have fled to the Westside of Duval County Sunday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., deputies said suspects Jared Fama, 26, and Ricky Sanders, 24, were speaking with the victim at a North Macclenny residence when one of the suspects brandished a gun and demanded money from the victim.

After committing the robbery, deputies said both suspects fled the scene in a red Kia. Fama and Sanders are considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Fama and Sanders, call BCSO at 904-259-2861.