Two Ware County Middle School students were arrested after a gun was found at the school.

The students were arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property, the school announced on Facebook. At this time, school officials or the Ware County Sheriff's Office didn't release additional details about why they brought the gun to school or if the gun was loaded.

The school announced that the students may face additional charges or that there may be additional arrests.

The school announced on Facebook that parents will receive a call.

