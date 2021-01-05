2 shot multiple times late Friday night in Arlington

One of the two victims in the shooting has life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night in the Arlington area.

The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. in the 8000 block of Jasper Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 33-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the JSO. They later found another victim, identified as a male, also suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Police took both victims to the hospital. The man is suffering from life-threatening injuries, JSO said. The woman has non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police have not identified a suspect in the shooting.