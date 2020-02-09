2 shot, JSO looking for possible 3rd victim in overnight car shooting near Regency

Officers getting off their shift at the substation at Regency Square Mall heard shots fired, found a victim in a car and saw another car drive away.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office shut down eastbound Atlantic Boulevard and Monument Road Wednesday morning after they say a person driving a car was targeted in an overnight shooting.

The road was reopened around 6:15 a.m., after police processed the crime scene.

Officers were getting off work at the substation at Regency Mall when they heard shots fired, JSO said. They found a victim in a car on Atlantic Boulevard and Monument Road with multiple gunshot wounds that are life-threatening. That person was taken to the hospital.

JSO said their officers saw another car drive away. That car was later pulled over in a traffic stop on Beach Boulevard and Cortez Road. Officers said there were five people in the car. One of them had gunshot wounds that were non-life-threatening and was taken to the hospital.

The other four were taken into custody as witnesses.

@JSOPIO investigator collecting evidence on the scene at Atlantic Blvd and Monument Rd where a victim was found shot multiple times in a car. This is in front of Regency Square Mall. Eastbound is still closed. @FCN2go I’ll be live on #GMJ with the latest. pic.twitter.com/AT3JOuVOIw — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) September 2, 2020

JSO said the amount of blood on the scene on Atlantic Boulevard indicates there may have been another victim. Police are still investigating and do not yet know the relationship between the two victims, JSO said.

Investigators were seen collecting shell casings on the scene at Atlantic Boulevard.