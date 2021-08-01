2 shot at James Weldon Johnson Park, City Hall hit by gunfire

Both victims in the shooting have non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were shot early Sunday morning at James Weldon Johnson Park in Downtown Jacksonville.

Officers responded to the shooting at about 12:48 a.m. When they arrived, they found a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. First responders took the teen to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Soon after, police learned a second victim, an adult male, had walked into the hospital also with a gunshot wound, JSO said.

After securing the scene of the shooting, officers found several shell casings in the park, according to JSO.

During their investigation, officers also discovered City Hall was hit by gunfire, though no one was injured, police said.

Violent Crime Detectives are investigating the shooting. So far, police have not named a suspect.