Man arrested in connection to death of Pine Bluff police officer

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, two Pine Bluff police officers have been shot on Blake Street Monday afternoon.

Police say one of the officers has died due to the injuries sustained from the shooting.

According to police, officers were met with gunfire when they arrived at the Econo Lodge motel around 12:05 p.m.

Officers had responded to the hotel after receiving information that a man wanted for homicide in Georgia was stay at the hotel.

According to the police chief, one of the officers found a vehicle matching the suspect's description, approached it, and asked the individual inside to step out. That's when gunfire erupted.

The officer who died was identified as 35-year-old Kevin Collins, a 5-year veteran with the PBPD, who worked in the violent crimes.

The other officer, 42-year-old Lieutenant Ralph Isaac, was injured in the shooting as well, but it is not life threatening.

Two people who are believed to be involved in the shooting were wounded and were later released to state police custody for questioning.

On Tuesday, Keshone Quantarious Smith was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of Officer Collins.

Smith is being held with no bond.

On Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson released the following statement on Collins' death:

“I was deeply saddened to learn that Officer Kevin Collins was shot and killed in the line of duty yesterday. Officer Collins spent his 5-year career at the Pine Bluff Police Department protecting and serving his community. He selflessly put his life on the line each day in the violent crimes unit and paid the ultimate price for the safety of others. We are forever grateful for his service and the dedication of our entire law enforcement community. Our prayers remain with Officer Collins’ family, the Pine Bluff Police Department and for the full recovery of Lt. Ralph Isaac.”