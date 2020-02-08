2 people taken to the hospital after shooting in College Gardens

Around 11 p.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of College Circle South after receiving reports that a person had been shot.

Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday after being shot in the College Gardens area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At the scene, officers found two people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

There is currently no suspect information and JSO's Violent Crime Unit is investigating the incident.