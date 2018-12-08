Deputies are investigating after a dispute at a popular Fleming Island restaurant led to shots fired and two people hospitalized early Sunday morning.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to the Island Life Grill at 2245-3 Plantation Center Drive. Shots were fired after a dispute at the business, and two individuals were struck and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on the incident call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512 or click here.

