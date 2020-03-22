Law enforcement officials with the Florida Highway Patrol are looking for the vehicle that struck and injured two pedestrians that were walking along a St. Augustine Road Saturday night.

FHP said around 7:59 p.m. a maroon sedan was traveling northbound on Old Moultrie Road. Two pedestrians, identified as 33-year-old Anna Crow and 18-year-old Blake Riley, were traveling just ahead of the maroon sedan on the right side of the road, according to FHP.

Crow was said to be traveling on a motorized scooter, law enforcement officials said. The sedan then struck both Crow and Riley before continuing northbound on Old Moultrie Road near Hastings Road, according to FHP.

FHP said Riley was taken to Flagler Hospital with minor injuries while Crow was taken to the Orange Park Medical Center with serious injuries.

Charges are currently pending and the Florida Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information on the crash to contact them at 904-301-3700.