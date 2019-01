ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Two people were rushed two a hospital early Saturday morning after they were stabbed in St. Augustine, according to the St. Augustine Police Department.

The incident happened between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Spanish Street, police said.

No arrests have been made but police said both victims and a possible suspect have been identified.

The conditions of the victims remain unknown. What led up to the stabbing is still under investigation.