2 people found dead at separate locations in Jacksonville Tuesday morning

A female victim was found dead in the 3200 Block of Boulevard, while another victim was found in the 500 block of West Ashley Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were found dead at separate locations at approximately 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The incidents do not appear to be related.

A female victim was found dead on the ground near a vehicle in the 3200 block of Boulevard. Police believe she died after she was shot.

Police do not have suspect information in this case.

At the same time, on the 500 block of West Ashley Street, a passerby flagged down a JSO bailiff to alert them about a man laying behind a dumpster.