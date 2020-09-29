2 people facing attempted murder charges in connection to officer shot multiple times

Anthony Gantt, 28, and Diamonds Ford, also 28, were arrested and are facing a charge of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, JSO said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man and woman are facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a shooting in which a police officer was shot multiple times, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened Monday in the 7200 block of Rutledge Pearson Drive. JSO was assisting the DEA in serving a search warrant when shots were fired and a 19-year veteran with JSO was shot multiple times.

Both Gantt and Ford are also facing a charge of armed possession of marijuana as a result of the search warrant and subsequent investigation, according to police.