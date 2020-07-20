2 people charged in Starke deadly shooting

Police said Marcus T. Whitfield is charged with the murder of 19-year-old Blake Williams.

STARKE, Fla. — Two people were arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that left a Starke teen dead, according to the Starke Police Department Monday.

Police said Marcus T. Whitfield is charged with the murder of 19-year-old Blake Williams. Another man, Demetrius D. Wilson, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, according to police.

On July 10 at around 9:30 p.m. Starke police responded to reports of a person shot in the 700 block of Old Lawtey Road. At the scene, officers found Williams dead from a gunshot wound. An investigation ensued with help from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.