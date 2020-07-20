2 people charged in Starke deadly shooting

STARKE, Fla. — Two people were arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that left a Starke teen dead, according to the Starke Police Department Monday.
Police said Marcus T. Whitfield is charged with the murder of 19-year-old Blake Williams. Another man, Demetrius D. Wilson, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, according to police.
On July 10 at around 9:30 p.m. Starke police responded to reports of a person shot in the 700 block of Old Lawtey Road. At the scene, officers found Williams dead from a gunshot wound. An investigation ensued with help from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
On Sunday, Whitfield and Wilson were taken into custody by the Bradford County Sheriff's Office and booked into the Bradford County Jail.