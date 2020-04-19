Two men were taken to the hospital for treatment Saturday night after a shooting at a Hogan area apartment complex, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said around 11:33 p.m., officers responded to the Magnolia Point Apartments located at 7507 Beach Blvd in response to calls of numerous gunshots in the area.

Shortly after, police were told that at least one person had been shot and was being taken to a local hospital, police said.

At the apartment complex, police spoke with witnesses who said at least two men had exchanged gunfire inside and outside of at least two different apartments.

It was determined that one of the men involved was taken to the hospital by a friend with multiple gunshot wounds and was in critical condition, police said.

After a search of the area by JSO's Air Unit and K-9 Units, a second man was found attempting to hide in a retention pond. He was taken to the hospital for treatment for at least one gunshot wound, according to police.

Police do not currently have a motive for the shooting and the Violent Crime Impact detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.