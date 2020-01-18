Two men are recovering Saturday morning after being shot in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said around 11:30 p.m. Friday, they responded to the 1700 block of McMillian Street after receiving reports that two men were shot.

Two men in their 20s were located at the scene. One of those men had sustained a gunshot wound to his lower leg while the other had been struck by gunfire in his upper torso, police said.

Both men were transported to a local hospital for treatment by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, police said.

The area is within a Shotspotter zone, which captured 3 gunshots, according to police.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Task Force are investigating the incident, and no further details are known about what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.