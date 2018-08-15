Putnam County deputies are working a double shooting at a residence in Palatka, Tuesday night.

Two men were shot at a residence at 2908 Lane Street at around 9 p.m., according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Both men were taken to a nearby trauma hospital. Their condition remains unknown.

No further information is available at the moment, but deputies believe the shooting may have escalated from an earlier domestic dispute.

