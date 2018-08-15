Putnam County deputies are working a double shooting at a residence in Palatka, Tuesday night.
Two men were shot at a residence at 2908 Lane Street at around 9 p.m., according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Both men were taken to a nearby trauma hospital. Their condition remains unknown.
No further information is available at the moment, but deputies believe the shooting may have escalated from an earlier domestic dispute.
First Coast News is sending a crew to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
© 2018 WTLV