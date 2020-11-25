2 men arrested for allegedly fleeing highway patrol, firing weapon at trooper

The incident started when the trooper was responding to a shooting in downtown Ocala. The trooper was not hurt in the incident.

OCALA, Fla. — Florida authorities arrested two men they say led the Florida Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase and fired at a trooper, FHP said in a release Wednesday.

According to the FHP, the trooper responded to a shooting in downtown Ocala just after 3 p.m. on Nov. 19. When a suspect, later identified as David Le-Otis James of Starke, left a parking garage, the trooper ordered him to stop and exit his vehicle.

However, FHP said he fled the scene in a silver Nissan sedan. A passenger in the sedan shot at the trooper and his car multiple times during the ensuing chase, the report said. The trooper was not hit by the shots and was uninjured in the shooting.

Eventually, the Nissan lost the trooper and escaped.

The Gainesville Police Department arrested James early the next morning at about 2:30. Authorities booked James in the Alachua County Jail on charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding and principle to attempted murder.

On Saturday, the Ocala Police Department arrested 20-year-old Fashawn Micquiel King, who was identified as the passenger who fired the shots at the trooper.

King is currently housed in the Marion County Jail and faces charges of attempted 2nd degree murder of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm while engaged in a criminal offense and discharging a firearm in public from a vehicle.