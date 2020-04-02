MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people and charged them with a murder that happened last week in south Macon.

According to a news release, deputies took 17-year-old Johniya Chappell into custody at their office after interviewing her on Feb 2.

Then, on Feb. 3, deputies served warrants on two Macon men in the 1000-block of Scotland Avenue.

They were identified as 27-year-old Shawn Robinson and 20-year-old Xytwuan Calloway.

All three are charged with the Jan. 30 murder of Johntavies Dangelo Coleman.

He was found shot to death in the doorway of a home on Moreland Avenue.

All three are being held without bond.

