2 Lake City residents arrested for supplying drugs to woman who died from overdose

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia Columbia County Sheriff's Office says a nearly year-long investigation led to the arrest of two people on homicide charges in connection to an overdose death.

Deputies responded to an unresponsive woman at a Columbia County home on August 14, 2020. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased, deputies say. A preliminary investigation revealed signs of a possible overdose.

After the incident, deputies conducted an extensive investigation that resulted in the arrest of two Lake City residents who they say supplied the illegal narcotics to the victim.

Christopher Jones, 52 and Rosandra Crusaw, 43, were charged with homicide.

Deputies say the charges stem from their involvement in supplying illegal drugs to the victim.

In a statement, Sheriff Mark Hunter said, “Legislation now provides us with the ability to hold people accountable when they cause the death of another person by supplying them with drugs. I want to assure our citizens that we will aggressively pursue those who poison our community and will use every available resource to hold those individuals accountable.”