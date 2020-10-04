A shooting at a Hyde Park area apartment left two people dead and one person injured Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6400 block of San Juan Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found two people had been shot. They were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A short time later, officers received another call saying that a person had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

Police believe that the two shootings are related and are working to determine exactly what happened. Witnesses are being interviewed and people have been detained. At this time, there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.