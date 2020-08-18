2 JSO cruisers crash during chase on Westside, suspect still on the run

No officers were hurt in the crash. Police say the Uhaul truck they were pursuing was stolen.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — No police were hurt when two Jacksonville Sheriff's Office cruisers crashed early Tuesday morning on the Westside during a chase, but the suspect is still on the run as of 5 a.m.

The patrol cars crashed into each other and into a utility pole. The cruisers were damaged in the crash, but the officers were not injured.

Police said they were conducting a traffic stop on Wesconnet Boulevard and 103rd Street, where a woman got out of the vehicle they stopped and was detained. The driver started to take off as officers approached him, police said.

The vehicle that was being stopped was a Uhaul, police said.

Officers said the man turned the Uhaul toward one officer, who had to run out of the way to avoid being hit.

Police chased the suspect to Jammes Road and Rommilly Drive, where the cruisers crashed into each other.

"One of them was coming down Jammes and the other was coming down this direction and they collided," JSO Sgt. MB Boyd said.

The suspect abandoned the Uhaul a little farther down the road and ran away. Police say the Uhaul truck is stolen.

They are still looking for the driver, who is described as a white male, tall and clean-shaven. Anyone with information is asked to call police.