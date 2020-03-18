Two men have been arrested after a boy said he was attacked with baseball bats, tied to a chair, pistol-whipped and sexually violated, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Christopher Dale Fennell, 26, was charged last week with kidnapping, aggravated battery and armed sexual battery of a victim 12 or older, according to his arrest report. Also arrested on aggravated-battery and kidnapping charges was 65-year-old Charles D. Garrow. Both men are ineligible for bail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told investigators the men confronted him just before 6 p.m. on March 11, demanding to know where Fennell’s pickup truck keys were, their arrest reports said. The victim said he didn’t have the keys, and that’s when both men hit his legs with the bats, causing him to fall.

RELATED | Read more Jacksonville-area crime news

He was able to run to a neighbor’s porch, but Fennell dragged him back to Garrow’s West Court Boulevard home. Both men tied the victim to a chair and hit him in the head with handguns, then punched his face and chest, the reports said. He said Fennell pulled off his pants and underwear and sexually violated him. The victim struggled and fell over, and both men kicked him in the ribs.

Someone called police. An arriving officer heard yelling from inside the home, then went in to find the victim strapped naked to a chair as Fennell removed a glove from a hand, the report said. A witness also told police she saw the men hit the victim with baseball bats and drag him into Garrow’s house, where she heard screaming.

Dan Scanlan: (904) 359-4549

MORE: Read more from the Florida Times-Union.