2 injured in early Saturday morning shooting in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were wounded Saturday morning in a shooting at a Downtown Jacksonville restaurant.
According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a shooting call at Whispers Oyster Bar on West Forsyth Street at about 1:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police say.
According to JSO, first responders took the man to the hospital. Police later learned that a second shooting victim from the same incident was already at the hospital.
Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.
Police did not say what led to the shooting. The shooting is currently under investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. You may also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.