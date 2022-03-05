2 injured in early Saturday morning shooting in Downtown Jacksonville

The shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. at Whispers Oyster Bar on West Forsyth Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were wounded Saturday morning in a shooting at a Downtown Jacksonville restaurant.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a shooting call at Whispers Oyster Bar on West Forsyth Street at about 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police say.

According to JSO, first responders took the man to the hospital. Police later learned that a second shooting victim from the same incident was already at the hospital.

Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say what led to the shooting. The shooting is currently under investigation.