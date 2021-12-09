2 injured in separate overnight shootings in Jacksonville

Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries. Police do not believe the two shootings are connected.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two people are recovering from two shootings Sunday morning in south Jacksonville.

First, at about 1:30 a.m., a man with a gunshot wound flagged down officers in the 6300 block of Phillips Highway, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

First responders took the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

At around 2:40 a.m., officers responded to an area hospital where a woman had walked in with a gunshot wound, according to the JSO.

The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Gate Parkway, police said.

Police do not have a suspect description in either case. Police do not believe the shootings are connected.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or you can email JSO at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.