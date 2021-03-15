DOJ: Florida men posed a Wu-Tang Clan, claimed affiliation with Roc Nation

Aaron Barnes-Burpo and Walker Washington also claimed to members of the Roc Nation production company.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Florida men pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges after they both claimed to be members of the popular group Wu Tang Clan, according to the Department of Justice.

A judge sentenced Aaron Barnes-Burpo, 29, to seven years in prison and fined him $300,000 for the scheme. His co-defendant, 52-year-old Walker Washington, is currently awaiting sentencing.

Beginning in 2019, Barnes-Burpo and Washington told different hospitality businesses they were members of the Wu-Tang Clan, according to both court documents and testimony. They also claimed an affiliation with the New York-based Roc Nation production company.

The pair also used this scheme to rent luxury limousines, defraud hotels, caterers, production studios. They also used fraudulent and stolen credit cards, the DOJ said.

“For several weeks, these men defrauded multiple businesses by posing as famous musical artists and their retinue,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes. “Thanks to an alert hotel clerk, their phony hit parade came to an abrupt halt.”

Staff at a Fairfield Inn and Suites Hotel in Augusta, GA reported their suspicions to the FBI and the Richmond County (GA) Sheriff's Office. This tip lead to men's arrest.