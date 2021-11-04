2 Flagler County men plead guilty to child sexual abuse

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Isaac Julio Becker and 34-year-old Gaston Santos Jr. were both convicted Tuesday.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Two Flagler County men will spend the next several years in prison after being convicted for sexual abuse of minors.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Isaac Julio Becker and 34-year-old Gaston Santos Jr. were both convicted Tuesday.

On Nov. 14, 2020, FCSO began an investigation of a 16-year-old girl who had been the victim of multiple sex crimes, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. The victim told investigators about multiple incidents of violent sexual batter from 2017 to 2019 when she was age 13 to 15. The victim said Becker forcibly restrained her and prevented her from calling for help during the assaults, the release says.

Detectives arrested Becker in Virginia, where he was living at the time, on Feb. 12, on two counts of sexual battery on a victim 12 to 18 years of age and two counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12 to 16 years of age. Becker confessed to the crimes and was extradited to Flagler County, the release says.

Becker pleaded guilty and was sentenced to eight years in prison, followed by 10 years of sex offender probation with the requirement to be registered as a sexual predator.

On Jan. 9, FCSO received an anonymous report of a potential sex crime committed against a 15-year-old girl, the release says. Detectives investigated and learned that Santos "manipulated the victim into believing they were in a relationship and that he subsequently engaged in sexual intercourse with her on two occasions," according to the release.

Santos was arrested Feb. 2 for lewd or lascivious sexual battery. He was sentenced to four years in prison followed by 10 years of sex offender probation, the release says.