2 dead, 1 injured after fight ends with gunfire in northwest Jacksonville, JSO says

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are dead and a third is in critical condition after a shooting early Saturday morning in northwest Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, at about 2:15 a.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 5000 block of Soutel Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three men suffering gunshot wounds. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, JSO said. Another was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The third victim is in critical condition at the hospital.

Investigators believe the men were involved in a fight in a parking lot when the gunfire started, according to JSO.