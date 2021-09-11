2 critically injured in shooting at Brunswick apartment complex

The shooting happened Friday night at Marsh Landing Apartments on Darien Highway.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Two people are recovering after a shooting Friday night at a Brunswick apartment complex.

Officers responded to a disturbance at Marsh Landing Apartments on Darien Highway at about 11:10 p.m., according to the Glynn County Police Department.

At around the same time, police found out a person arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The person eventually had to be flown to another hospital, the GCPD reported. Shortly after, another person also came to the same hospital with a gunshot wound. That person was also flown to another hospital.

Both victims are in critical condition, the GCPD said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during an arranged deal to buy shoes, though police did not say what role the victims may have had in the transaction.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Glynn County Police Department at (912) 554-7557.