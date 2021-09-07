2 Columbia County teens arrested after allegedly bringing guns to football game

Both students were arrested and charged with multiple felonies.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office arrested two teenagers who are accused of bringing loaded guns to a football game.

On Friday, school resource deputies at Columbia High School approached two teenagers at the game, according to the CCSO. One of the officers specifically noticed a juvenile that once was a student at his assigned school.

Both teenagers had handguns concealed in their waistbands, the sheriff's office said. One of the handguns was reported stolen out of Marion County, according to the sheriff's office.

“Given the recent increase in gun violence in the city, I am glad these weapons are off the streets," Sheriff Mark Hunter said. "I am proud of our deputies for handling this situation quickly before anyone could be hurt.”